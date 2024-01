© Getty



US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on 22 January that the two navy seals who went missing earlier this month have been declared dead."The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons on 11 January have concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations," CENTCOM went on to say.US officials cited by the Washington Post on 14 January said thatOfficials had told the Washington Post a day earlier, on 13 January, that the incident had nothing to do with recent US airstrikes on Yemen, nor was it related to the Iranian seizure of a Marshall Islands-flagged ship on 11 January.An official representing the Ansarallah resistance movement recently implied Yemen's involvement.Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of Ansarallah's political bureau, saidThe navy seals pronounced dead by CENTCOM are the first known US fatalities since the outbreak of the Gaza-Israel war on 7 October.in response to Ansarallah and the Sanaa government's maritime campaign against Israeli shipping and vessels bound for Israeli ports.