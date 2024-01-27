A British oil tanker, which was targeted by the Yemeni army on Friday night, was carrying fuel for Israeli jet fighters, Lebanese media have reported.Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, citing informed sources, reported on Saturday thatThe sources told Al Mayadeen thatThe spokesman for the Armed Forces of Yemen Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Friday that the Yemeni forces "carried out an operation targeting British Oil Tanker 'Marlin Luanda' in the Gulf of Aden, using a number of appropriate naval missiles."he added.Saree said the forces would continue their operations until the Israeli aggression against Gaza is stopped and food and medicine are allowed into the besieged Palestinian territory.Yemen kicked off those operations in mid-November, more than a month after the Israeli regime began its ongoing war on Gaza following Al Aqsa Storm operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's Resistance movement, Hamas.