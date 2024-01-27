Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, citing informed sources, reported on Saturday that the British ship targeted by the Yemeni Navy in the Red Sea was headed for the occupied Palestinian territories, not Greece.
The sources told Al Mayadeen that two American and British ships were escorting the targeted vessel, but they ran away and left the British vessel carrying gasoline alone as Yemeni forces approached and clashes broke out.
The spokesman for the Armed Forces of Yemen Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Friday that the Yemeni forces "carried out an operation targeting British Oil Tanker 'Marlin Luanda' in the Gulf of Aden, using a number of appropriate naval missiles."
Comment: Note that this comes amidst the US & UK strikes on Yemen, and just 2 days after the Houthis hit a US ship, whose convoy was also forced into a retreat: Houthis hit US warship off Yemen coast forcing convoy of Navy & cargo ships to retreat
Footage of the ship:
"The hit was direct, leading to its burning," he added.
Saree said the forces would continue their operations until the Israeli aggression against Gaza is stopped and food and medicine are allowed into the besieged Palestinian territory.
Yemen kicked off those operations in mid-November, more than a month after the Israeli regime began its ongoing war on Gaza following Al Aqsa Storm operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's Resistance movement, Hamas.
More than 26,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far, while nearly 64,800 others have been injured.
