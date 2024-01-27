The first outage was reported to be caused by the power plant Centrale Hemweg failing, which is located in Amsterdam. The cause for the second outage was unknown until an investigation by the grid operator Liander concluded that both major power outages were caused by "recent major changes in weather conditions".
According to Liander, the heavy rainfall and high water levels caused moisture in the power plant causing damage to technical parts of the plant. They also added that the power plant's heating system didn't work properly preventing the humidity to clear up.
It may be true that these outages were caused by extreme weather conditions, given that 2023 was the wettest year since records began with record high water levels as a result. The event sparked worries amongst citizens as power outages could become the norm, not only due to extreme weather changes but also due to the electrical grid being unable to carry the load. As a result, more and more people are being manipulated into installing solar panels (according to a report in 2022, the Netherlands has the most solar panels per capita in Europe), replace their boiler with a heat pump, and drive electric cars.
In fact, on January 18th, grid operator Liander, reported that the electrical grid has reached its maximum capacity in some Dutch municipalities. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate said on January 22nd that at least 1.5 million households, small businesses and institutions such as schools will be affected if the power grid is not expanded quickly. This can lead to intermittent electricity supply, solar panels being switched off or equipment not working well. In addition, electricity is going to get more expensive this year and next.
It's likely that the grid won't be expanded fast enough to meet the electrical demand, leading to companies and households being forced to switch off electricity when required in the coming years.
Dutch news site De Telegraaf reports that grid operators on the high and medium-voltage grid that supply electricity to large companies have been unable to meet demand for some time. In exchange for a monetary rebate, business owners are being asked to reduce their power use during peak times.
The low-voltage network that supplies residential areas with electricity is having the same problem: They can't meet the demand. As a result, grid operators are having to 'turn off' solar panels in households and companies to prevent the entire power grid from failing.
Companies who have applied for extra power connections are on long waiting lists. In addition, new construction projects are paused as houses can't be connected to the power grid.
In the recently released Low Voltage Grids Action Agenda sent by the demissionary Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten, to the House of Representatives, several draconian measures were mentioned to deal with the overcrowded power grid. Jetten is in favor of rolling out 'smart' and controllable devices that can be switched off remotely at any time. This would include enabling the government to switch off heat pumps, charging stations, and solar panels.
When politicians expressed their natural concerns over these proposed measures, Jetten attempted to reassure them by saying that "this Minister is absolutely not going to crawl into your meter cupboard. I'm not going to turn off anyone's hot shower or come close to the switch of the boiler or heat pump". Nonetheless, the Low Voltage Grids Action Agenda did include the following paragraph on p. 25:
"If it's not possible to prevent the low-voltage grid becoming overcrowded by grid reinforcement or by enough small consumers voluntarily adjusting their grid use to the available capacity, it may be necessary to oblige small consumers to adjust production or consumption to prevent power outages."As the previously-mentioned article in De Telegraaf admits: "The power grid is increasingly burdened because of the climate agreements." It's the bogus agreements based on the lie of man-made global warming that created the suspiciously convenient conditions that enable the government to exert more control over its citizens to the point of being able to switch off the electricity or devices any time it wants.