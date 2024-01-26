© AP/San Antonio Express-News/Sam Owens



"attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country.



"We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border. We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally."

"That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border."

A legal battle between the border state and federal agencies over immigration has been brewing for months...Published on Thursday,across the country, with Vermont Governor Phil Scott the sole Republican to leave his signature off the message.The state leaders were highly critical of President Joe Biden, who they said hadAbbott has been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with Biden's Justice Department over Texas' efforts to stem the flow of illegal immigration into the US.The Texas governor has likened the record-breaking migration numbers in recent years to an "invasion," and invoked constitutional authorities for a state to defend itself against foreign incursions.Abbott previously argued:The standoff with federal agencies came to a head earlier this month when Texas used state National Guard troops to block federal Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile stretch along the border with Mexico. Following that incident, the case was brought before the Supreme Court, which ultimately decided in favor of the federal government.Last month, Border Patrol reportedWhile House Republicans have similarly accused Biden of facilitating an "invasion," the Democratic majority has countered that blocking entry to asylum seekers would be "cruel" and "inhumane."As part of a border crackdown dubbed 'Operation Lone Star', Abbott has sought to build barriers along the border and detained around 500,000 illegal immigrants. Texas has also bused over 97,000 migrants that the federal authorities had allowed into the country to Democrat-run jurisdictions of New York City, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.