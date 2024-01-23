The justices voted 5-4 to grant an emergency appeal from the Biden administration during an escalating standoff with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over whether the state or federal government has authority to secure the border in the hot spot of Eagle Pass, Texas.
The governor of the Lone Star State, while traveling in India, reacted to the ruling by promising the legal battle was far from over. Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris told the DailyMail.com:
"The Biden Administration has repeatedly cut wire that Texas installed to stop illegal crossings, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants. The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult."Other high-profile conservatives reacted to the ruling as well.
Moments after the ruling was made, failed presidential candidate Ron DeSantis tweeted:
Abbott ordered the installation of miles of concertina wire in multiple areas of the Texas-Mexico border that are known to be high-traffic areas for migrants crossing into the US.
Miles and several layers of the wire are located in many cities and regions of the Texas-Mexico border - a border that is 1,254 miles long.
However, the SCOTUS ruling is based off an emergency appeal by the Biden Administration stemming from a dispute in Eagle Pass.
Under the order of the Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas soldiers fenced off Shelby Park January 10 with razor wire and other fencing, even though the land is owned by the City of Eagle Pass.
Abbott claimed the move was meant to stop the historic number of illegal immigrant entries at Shelby Park in recent weeks.
In the week before Christmas, more than 22,000 asylum-seeking migrants crossed the river separating the US from Mexico and into Shelby Park to get inside Eagle Pass, that only has a population of 28,000.
The influx strained resources and cost local taxpayers thousands of dollars a day.
However, the feud escalated after the Border Patrol agents claimed Texas National Guard troops prevented them from entering the state-controlled area to help save a migrant woman and two children from drowning. The state claimed the migrants had already drowned by the time Border Patrol was made aware.
The Biden's Department of Justice filed a request late Monday with the Supreme Court to force the state to give Border Patrol agents access.
The razor wire is part of Abbott's border security plan known as Operation Lone Star.
Launched in March 2021, many of Abbott's Operation Lone Star initiatives have been controversial and have pitted the Republican governor with the White House over jurisdiction.
Abbott has also put buoys in the Rio Grande to act as a deterrent, but they have also been wrapped up in a legal battle.
Four conservative justices Justice Clarence Thomas , Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh sided with Texas but were outvoted.
