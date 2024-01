© REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal



The court weighed in on a dispute between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who installed the wire in an effort to prevent illegal border crossings.A closely divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut through or move razor wire Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the state's effort to prevent illegal border crossings.The brief order noted that four conservative members of the nine-justice court would have rejected the government's request. They were Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, installed the razor wire near the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass as part of an operation to address illegal immigration that has brought the state into conflict with the Biden administration.A White House spokesperson on Monday said: "Texas' political stunts, like placing razor wire near the border, simply make it harder and more dangerous for frontline personnel to do their jobs. Ultimately, we need adequate resources and policy changes to address our broken immigration system."Abbott's immigration enforcement plan, called Operation Lone Star, includes busing thousands of migrants to Democratic-led cities and arresting migrants on trespassing charges The barrier remains in place while litigation continues.Even while the Biden administration's application was pending at the Supreme Court, the standoff intensified."It is impossible to say what might have happened if Border Patrol had had its former access to the area — including through its surveillance trucks that assisted in monitoring the area," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in a court filing on behalf of the Biden administration.The Department of Homeland Security welcomed the high court's order."Enforcement of immigration law is a federal responsibility," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. "Rather than helping to reduce irregular migration, the State of Texas has only made it harder for frontline personnel to do their jobs and to apply consequences under the law." Lawrence Hurley covers the Supreme Court for NBC News.