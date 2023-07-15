© Twitter



Gov. Abbott's installation of floating barriers in the Rio Grande to deter migrant crossings is yet another dangerous stunt that prioritizes political posturing over the safety and well-being of both Texans and migrants. Instead of notifying and collaborating with the appropriate federal agencies — such as the International Boundary and Water Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of Homeland Security — Gov. Abbott continues to undermine the federal government by misusing state resources to interfere with federal immigration and security responsibilities.



Gov. Abbott is not only wasting taxpayer dollars with these stunts ... he is once again choosing inhumane and dangerous practices that intimidate, endanger, and hurt migrants and their families and put CBP personnel at risk.



We urge the DOJ and DOS to take immediate action regarding this matter and the potential violations and obstructionism.

"In addition to (razor wire), we now have buoys in the water to prevent people from even crossing the middle part of the Rio Grande River and coming into the state of Texas,. Because Texas has done such a prolific job of stopping people from coming into our state, you are seeing a massive increase in the number of people crossing into New Mexico, Arizona, and California."

Will the barrier extend across the entire Rio Grande in Texas?

"We can put mile after mile after mile of these buoys. What we're doing right now is we're securing the border at the border. What the buoys will allow us to do is to prevent people from even getting to the border."

How much will the Rio Grande buoy barrier cost?

Beto O'Rourke responds to bouy barriers

"Abbott putting buoys (and) nets in the middle of the Rio Grande, almost certainly illegal (and) increases likelihood of drowning in addition to ecological damage. So bad, the idea was even rejected by Trump administration. Now it's actually happening. Where is Biden administration?"

"If the federal government does nothing to stop this, more people will needlessly die. The hope is that the possibility of death will deter people from trying to cross the river."

"They're drowning devices. Border crossings are down 50%, but Republicans are still fear-mongering about migrants to distract from their failure to make progress on issues that matter most."