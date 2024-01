© AP Photo/Eric Gay



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday accused the federal government of breaking the compact with the states following a Supreme Court ruling on Monday that cleared the way for the Border Patrol to remove razor wire installed by Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.In a statement, Abbott said, "President Biden has refused to enforce [immigration] laws and has even violated them."Since then, the governor has methodically increased the border enforcement roles of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard, citing the constitutional authority for a state to defend itself against invasion.Texas's actions have precipitated several legal battles surrounding Operation Lone Star, Abbott's initiative to take greater control over immigration enforcement.Earlier this month, Texas officials took over a public park on the shores of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, using Texas National Guard troops to block the Border Patrol from accessing the park.Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro was the first to call for a federalization of the Texas National Guard, which as a military unit is ultimately under the command of President Biden as commander-in-chief.Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) followed suit Wednesday in the wake of Abbott's statement."I agree with Congressman Castro: if Abbott is defying yesterday's Supreme Court ruling, President Biden needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard," said Casar.