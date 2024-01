Less than a day after the Supreme Court ruled that federal Border Patrol agents had the legal authority to cut through state-installed razor wire along the border, Texas National Guard soldiers were in Eagle Pass installing more as the fallout between state and federal governments escalated.National Guard soldiers laid out more fencing and concertina wire despite the rain that swept through the region Tuesday, according to video."The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass," Abbott said in a post to X Tuesday afternoon.Even billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk weighed in late Monday, reacting to a post about the federal government's lawsuits against Arizona and Texas efforts to bar illegal immigration.Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), chairman of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement, backed Abbott's defiance and said that he believed the Biden administration was "staging a civil war" in a post on X, though the White House has no say on how the Supreme Court decides cases."My thoughts are that the feds are staging a civil war, and Texas should stand their ground," Higgins said.House Freedom Caucus member and Central Texan, Rep. Chip Roy, defended Austin from Washington and said Abbott had a "duty" to do as he had.State Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) said on Monday evening that the state would continue its fight against the federal government after the Supreme Court ruling that vacated a federal appeal court's injunction that had temporarily prevented Border Patrol from taking down concertina wire as they rescue and apprehended immigrants who have illegally crossed the border.The Biden administration did not respond to the CBS report that Texas was doubling down by installing more wire or if Border Patrol agents have been able to access riverfront areas of the border in Eagle Pass since state National Guard soldiers commandeered the 2.5-mile long area earlier this month in an effort to keep Border Patrol out."Rather than helping to reduce irregular migration, the State of Texas has only made it harder for frontline personnel to do their jobs and to apply consequences under the law," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Monday evening.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in the briefing room Tuesday that the administration was "certainly glad" about the Supreme Court decision because the injunction had "prevented" Border Patrol agents from doing their jobs, including the "humanitarian work.""What Texas was doing, the governor was doing, was actually ineffective, and that's something that we have to remember. It was ineffective," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.Abbott, Paxton, the Texas Military Department, and the DHS did not respond to requests for comment.