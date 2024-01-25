© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS



According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US has demanded that the Ukrainian president "should on one pretext or another dismiss senior officials who have lost the White House's trust"The US has started to form a colonial-style administration in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said."The United States has started to form an actual colonial administration in Ukraine as part of a policy aimed at completely subordinating the country," he pointed out in a statement released by the SVR. "According to Washington's plan, the administration will consist of Ukrainians who were trained in the West," Naryshkin added.According to him, the US has demanded that the Ukrainian president "should on one pretext or another dismiss senior officials who have lost the White House's trust." "The blacklist includes dozens of high-ranking Ukrainian officials from [President Vladimir] Zelensky's team," Naryshkin said.the Russian intel chief emphasized.He went on to say that, "the US leadership is steadily increasing Kiev's vassal dependence on Washington."Naryshkin stressed."Vladimir Zelensky received strong recommendations on government reshuffles during his visit to the US in December 2023. The Americans are pushing for Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova, who studied at Indiana University at Bloomington, to become the country's next prime minister. Deputy Finance Minister Alexander Kava, who studied at Harvard, has been chosen for the position of finance minister. Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka, a graduate of Poland's National Institute of Public Administration, has been recommended to head the ministry," Naryshkin concluded.