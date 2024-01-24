© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky



The IL-76 military aircraft was transporting 65 captured service members for further exchange, the Defense Ministry has said.In a statement on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said thatMeanwhile, Ukraine-based Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper reported, citing sources in Kiev's military, thatHowever, the outlet reported that the plane had been carrying S-300 air defense missiles rather than prisoners.