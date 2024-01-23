The plans were announced during a visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nausėda, in Vilnius.
"I'm very happy that the Polish president has responded with enthusiasm to the desire to have a joint exercise in this area called the Suwalki Gap," said Nausėda in a joint interview by the two presidents with news website Delfi.
increased since the invasion of Ukraine.
Nausėda added that Lithuania and Poland are still discussing the timing of the exercises, but that it was likely they would take place in April. He also revealed that there were broader plans for the two countries to "step up military cooperation".
Comment: Some analysts have forecast that Ukraine will find itself in particularly dire straits come April; either way, the next few months are promising to be interesting:
Duda, meanwhile, told Delfi that "Russian imperialism has reawoken after 30 years". He warned that, if "it is not stopped in Ukraine, it will keep going".
The Polish president noted that, due to this threat, Poland has been "restoring defence capabilities in the eastern part of our country, strengthening the military presence, as well as strengthening border protection".
Lithuania and Poland last conducted a joint exercise at the beginning of July 2023 in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda, where special forces from both countries trained in recovering seized critical infrastructure.
In 2022, the pair also signed the so-called Orsha agreement under which they launched closer coordination of defence activities around the Suwałki Gap.
Both countries have also faced a crisis on their borders with Belarus, where since 2021 tens of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers - mostly from Asia, Africa and the Middle East - have sought to cross into the EU in what has been described as part of a "hybrid attack".
Comment: It seems that, since then, Poland's new blatantly globalist-aligned government has changed its stance on flooding the country with migrants: Poland's parliamentary speaker signals country's new globalist stance to illegal migrants
Comment: Whilst the West seem to have reassured Russia that they don't yet dare take them on directly, evidently that doesn't exclude launching a variety of highly provocative stunts: