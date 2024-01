Notes from Poland is run by a small editorial team and published by an independent, non-profit foundation that is funded through donations from our readers. We cannot do what we do without your support.

Poland and Lithuania will conduct joint military exercises around the Suwałki Gap, a strategically sensitive area along the Polish-Lithuanian border between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus.The plans were announced during a visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nausėda, in Vilnius.in this area called the Suwalki Gap," said Nausėda in a joint interview by the two presidents with news website Delfi.Nausėda noted that the Suwałki Gap "is an integral part of NATO's strategic plans" while. The corridor has long been seen as a potential weak point in a war with Russia and tensions there have increased since the invasion of Ukraine Nausėda added that Lithuania and Poland. He also revealed that there were broader plans for the two countries to "step up military cooperation".Duda, meanwhile, told Delfi that "Russian imperialism has reawoken after 30 years". He warned that, if "it is not stopped in Ukraine, it will keep going".The Polish president noted that, due to this threat,, where special forces from both countries trained in recovering seized critical infrastructure.Both countries have also faced a crisis on their borders with Belarus , where since 2021 tens of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers - mostly from Asia, Africa and the Middle East - have sought to cross into the EU in what has been described as part of a "hybrid attack".