Prior to October's elections bringing German-backed Donald Tusk and his fellow liberal-globalists back to power, Poland was ruled by the comparatively more conservative-nationalist "Law & Justice" (PiS) party. They're far from perfect and closely resemble the US' Republican Party in all the worst ways possible, but at least they rejected the EU's migrant quotas and other "demographic engineering" projects. The opposition-led coalition, however, is expected to enthusiastically embrace these same policies.
The woman who was allegedly pushed back into Belarus three times was part of the large migration flow that's been spilling into Poland from there since summer 2021. Warsaw claims that it's part of a Russian "hybrid war" plot to destabilize the EU, the accusation of which has been rejected by both Moscow and Minsk. Whatever the reality may be, there's no denying that this flow is occurring, that it prompted PiS to implement more robust border security, and that it's very controversial among Poles.
The liberal-globalists in society whose candidates won over half of the vote consider these people to be genuine refugees, while the conservative-nationalists who voted for PiS and the smaller but more ideologically consistent Confederation party consider them to be illegal immigrants. Accordingly, the first is in favor of letting them all cross the border while the second is adamantly against it. The latest change in government is therefore expected to result in a change of policy.
Holownia signaled as much in his infamous photo, which many among the public considered to be disrespectful towards their country's border guards who've toiled to stem these migrant flows. Others were pleased with this stunt, however, after falling under the influence of the newly released "Green Border" film that dramatized these migrants' alleged plight in the forests on the international frontier. As the debate raged over this photo, few remembered that the EU just promulged new migrant rules.
All member states are now obliged to accept at least 30,000 migrants or pay €20,000 per person for a total of €600 million if they flat-out refuse all of them. While that's a small number compared to Poland's 37 million people, the overwhelming majority of whom are Catholic Poles, the birth rate declined by a whopping 11% last year to enter double digits for the first time in history. The state insurance fund accordingly advised that Poland accept two million migrants a year to maintain the working-retired ratio.
Under PiS, Poland issued more residence permits to immigrants than any country in the EU for the past five years, which is expected to be continued by Tusk's "Civic Platform" (PO)-led government alongside the likely acceptance of at least 30,000 additional migrants per the bloc's new policy.
Comment: One wonders how many of those admitted were Ukrainian? Poland begins extraditing Ukrainian men who fled conscription
His self-declared goal of helping Poland "regain its position as a leader in the European Union" suggests that he might even be plotting to accept many orders of magnitude more migrants than the minimum required.
A US-styled "open borders" policy with Belarus might also be informally implemented if Holownia's photo is any indication, which could combine with Tusk and returning Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's full-throated support of Ukraine to possibly speed up granting citizenship to its refugees. When coupled with PiS' residence policy that PO just inherited, this could lead to "demographically re-engineering" one of the world's most homogenous societies at an unprecedented pace.
This unofficial policy is being implemented not just for liberal-globalist ideological reasons, but also for political ones related to changing the electorate in order to prevent the return of conservative-nationalists (however imperfect as in PiS') case to power. Tusk and his German patrons, just like the US' Democrats, believe that immigrants can form a massive voting bloc that can continually be grown and consistently tapped into for helping them stay in office.
It'll still take time for that policy to tangibly take shape, and it won't be able to prevent voters from possibly punishing the PO-led coalition at the next local elections in spring and the European ones in summer, but it's nevertheless the vision that Tusk and his ilk want to impose onto Polish society. In an attempt to lessen popular resistance, he just controversially overhauled state media by relying on a loophole to change its leadership without parliamentary approval, but that move has backfired.
Politically moderate Poles were alarmed and fear that he's truly becoming the despot that PiS warned about, which could lead to them voting for the conservative-nationalist opposition during those upcoming elections next year. Moreover, his coalition's expected migrant policy risks generating a crime wave like the one that's swept across Western Europe from 2015 onward, not to mention leading to visible changes on the street that could make some in this mostly homogenous society uncomfortable.
These factors could very well lead to PiS experiencing a resurgence of support by the time that the next national elections roll around in 2027, but Tusk might have by then already dealt so much damage to Poland that it proves irreparable, especially with respect to "demographic engineering". Stripping illegal immigrants of the legal statuses that they received during his time in power and possibly deporting them could prompt joint US-EU sanctions and also generate weaponized protests (Color Revolution riots).
Furthermore, PiS probably doesn't have the political backbone to do that anyhow seeing as how they so closely resemble the US' Republicans in the worst ways possible, so however much Tusk "demographically re-engineers" Poland by then will be there to stay with all of its consequences. It's therefore a fait accompli that society's ethno-religious homogeneity will become a distant memory by the end of the decade unless drastic action is taken to save the country from this liberal-globalist project.