Three quarters want food and energy rationing, majority want to ban foreign holidays.A shocking poll exposes the utter contempt the elite holds the general public in, with more than three quarters wanting to ration food and energy to combat 'climate change' and a majority wanting air travel for holidays banned.The survey was conducted by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CUP), a Maryland-based non-profit advocacy group.Presumably, their wealth will ensure they are exempt from such rationing while poor people can go whistle.A majority also want the government to forbid the use of air conditioning and non-essential air travel, effectively outlawing vacations, rules that presumably won't apply to their private jets and luxury compounds.The poll also reveals how the elite are totally at odds with the general public in both lifestyle and beliefs.When canvassed on how much freedom the United States should bestow on its citizens,In comparison, 57 per cent of voters said there was too much control compared to 16 per cent who said there was too much freedom.A whopping 84 per cent also approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, while recent polls show Biden has an approval rating of around 39 per cent with general voters.As Chris Morrison notes , the poll results are likely to be mirrored across the western world, in a similar way to how the backlash against the elite's policies are replicated in numerous different countries.