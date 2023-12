"We know that the pillars of civilization are cheap energy, meritocracy, Law and Order, and free speech and all four of those pillars are currently under attack," warns Shellenberger in his typically erudite and fact-based manner.

"We're watching people push an Orthodoxy at increasing volume with increasing hysteria and with increasingly severe penalties for disagreeing...what is that?"

"Global Elites used to pretend to care about people but they're not even pretending anymore..."

"you start with cheap energy, but you can't maintain modern civilization without cheap energy."

"So," the journalist continues, "the attack on cheap energy is truly an attack on modern civilization and it should frighten us and we should be aware to, and alive to it."

"What gives me hope is that I think it's finally becoming obvious to people that it's a scam...



...and that the people that are pushing this really hate civilization, or at least they hate civilization for others.



They want it only for themselves and that they're in the grip of a really dogmatic cult philosophy.



I mean, I think it's fair to call it a death cult at this point, when you're stifling energy supplies that are necessary to keep people alive...



I don't know what else to call it other than an anti-human death cult."

"that's right. It's not environmentalism. It's the snarling face of tyranny."

As world leaders gathered over the weekend for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, they faced an uncomfortable reality check from the conference president Sultan Al Jaber, who stated, warning that their fossil-fuel policies wouldNevertheless, no lesser mind than Vice President Kamala Harris pledged another $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund at the summit, seeking to help developing countries adapt to the "climate crisis" as well as decreasing fossil fuel production, according to CNN The cult-like worship of (and escalation of) these policies is what led to tonight's discussion between Tucker Carlson and Michael Shellenberger, author of the must-read "Apocalypse Never", highlighting the- most specifically in the context of environmental policies.The hypocrisy is simply Orwellian.As Shellenberger recently wrote on his Public substack and the circus consists of rich people celebrating their wealth, morality, and superiority.Carlson begins by pointing out that the drastic climate change policies are "fundamentally nonsense," asking Shellenberger just how long this "posturing" of environmentalism can go on:Shellenberger replies:Adding that that cheap energy was "currently under attack," explaining how it directly affects "modern civilization":He argues thatSadly, but clearly, the two highlight the fact that financial interests are behind the push for renewable energy sources, claiming that oligarchs and political figures are promoting expensive and inefficient energy sources to control energy markets.This is particularly clear from the detrimental influence of the ESG movement on the oil and gas industry.Simply put, the current environmentalist movement has become nihilistic and anti-human.Shellenberger concludes with perhaps the most poignant thought of the whole discussion:Carlson replies:Watch the full interview below: