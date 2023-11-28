© Rutube

The official ideology of ruling Western elites today is aimed not only against Russian people, but against all the peoples of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a plenary session of the international Russian People's Council.That's why, according to Putin, the West has started playing "the old tune" of calling Russia a "prison of nations," describing the Russian people as "slaves" and even going as far as to call for the "decolonization" of Russia.Putin went on to warn that any outside interference or provocations aimed at causing ethnic or religious conflicts in the country would be regarded as an "aggressive act" and an attempt to once again use terrorism and extremism as a tool to fight Russia."We will react accordingly," he declared.Putin also noted that the Russian people, as they have already done in the past, have once again become a roadblock for those who are striving for global domination and are trying to push forward their "exceptionalism."