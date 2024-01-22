Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he "will not compromise on full Israeli control" over Gaza and that "this is contrary to a Palestinian state."
Netanyahu released the statement in a social media post. The statement comes just a day after President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu for the first time in nearly a month and directly contradicts messaging from the White House that creative solutions could bridge wide gaps between the leaders' views on Palestinian statehood.
"The President discussed Israel's responsibility even as it maintains military pressure on Hamas and its leaders to reduce civilian harm and protect the innocent," the White House said of the conversation between national leaders.
"The President also discussed his vision for a more durable peace and security for Israel fully integrated within the region and a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed," it added.
The conflicting messaging is a sign of the pressures Netanyahu's government faces at home. Thousands of Israelis have been protesting in Tel Aviv calling for new elections and for their nation to ensure the safe return of the remaining hostages of Hamas, but Netanyahu is also under heat to appease members of his right-wing ruling coalition by intensifying the conflict.
Comment: The hostages' families are through with the streets:
Netanyahu has said Israel must fight until it achieves "complete victory" and Hamas no longer poses a threat but has not outlined how this will be accomplished.
But a member of Israel's War Cabinet, former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot, has called a cease-fire the only way to secure the hostages' release, a comment that implied criticism of Israel's current strategy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a media appearance on March 16, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.Sean Gallup/Getty Images
After Netanyahu's statement, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for the United States to go further. "It is time for the United States to recognize the state of Palestine, not just talk about a two-state solution," Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, are unacceptable." Speaking in Uganda, he said the refusal would "indefinitely prolong" the conflict.
Israel launched its war against Hamas after the militant group's unprecedented Oct. 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in Israel and saw about 250 others taken hostage. Health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza say Israel's offensive has killed nearly 25,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.
As it is, what dimwits can't get done gets done eventually if what need to be done is so evident.
Delaware dimwits are evidently not good leaders.