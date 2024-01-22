© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi



Deindustrialized America and offshored even high-end manufacturing

Financialized the economy and spurred casino capitalism

Embraced a predatory system and destroyed the middle class

Rules for Thee, Not for Me

they casually talk about the need for race-specific biological weapons

In Brazil, the US (NSA) leaked a misleading phone call and ousted Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (because she wanted closer relations with China and Russia)

In Bolivia and Honduras, the US enabled military coups. How about that for spreading democracy?

In Iran, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Serbia, and Hong Kong, the US funded protests and attempted regime changes. Fortunately, they all failed.

The entire Arab Spring was an American project. It led to many regime changes, but disastrous results for the people of the region.

In Xinjiang, the US funded and armed separatists, who were flown into Syria and trained with Al Qaeda* and ISIS*. The goal was to eventually send them back to China.

In Ukraine, the US State Department and George Soros - CIA frontman - spent two decades and billions of dollars nurturing neo-Nazis and spreading anti-Russia sentiments. The US orchestrated two color revolutions in Ukraine - in 2004 and 2014. The second one led to persecutions of ethnic Russians all over Ukraine, and what could be considered as genocide of ethnic Russians in the Donbass region. The US also engineered the current conflict by sabotaging all chances for peace.

Even as NATO's proxy war on Russia is flailing, the US has mired itself in numerous crises around the world.A potentially catastrophic Middle East war to defend the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, while preparing for a delusional conflict against industrial powerhouse China, and borrowing $3 trillion every year.All to prop upThe confluence of late-stage capitalism and late-stage imperialism is pushing the US - and its vassals in Europe - into an abyss of self-destructive behavior.As the saying goes, "Whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad."The implosion of the American empire has been spectacular and rapid.Just thirty years ago, the US seemed invincible after the fall of the Soviet Union, and the recipe of "freedom, democracy and capitalism" seemed to have sealed the end of history. In the 1990s, the Internet revolutionized the world, and Wall Street - overlords of the USA - envisioned a world where Americans would engage in highly profitable sectors of the economy, while the poor masses of the Global South would do the dirty manufacturing and low-end service jobs.Intoxicated with complacency and misled by groupthink, US elites made three strategic errors as they:The first stumble in this delusional journey occurred when the so-called "dot-com" bubble burst in 2001. If there was any doubt about the wisdom behind the fluff economy, it was put to rest, which had remained stagnant. By 2016, China also surpassed the US in PPP GDP.A multipolar world was emerging.However, the US was blinded by hubris, Cold War mentality, and perhaps racism. From experts to politicians and media to the public, nobody could believe the rise of China. "China will stumble, China must stumble," Americans assured one other. And they found creative excuses for every success of China, even as. Communist China was beating capitalist America in every sector imaginable.If that was not enough, there was another potential threat to American hegemony - Putin's Russia. Wall Street and globalists - with the help of a traitorous fifth column - had hoped to dismantle Russia once and for all, inflation subsided, foreign exchange reserves grew from virtually zero to $600 billion, and the middle class grew rapidly. Russia prospered and became once again the world's leader not only in oil and gas but also in strategic products such as wheat and fertilizer. Putin made Russia diplomatically and militarily a superpower once again. Russia's trade with Europe skyrocketed; and visionary Putin cemented strategic partnership with China, understanding the rise of a multipolar world in the 21st century.Eventually,on geopolitical competitors. And the US started breaking every international norm and the so-called rules-based order.While geopolitics is Machiavellian, the US took it too far, losing all sense of right and wrong. Believing that they can control the narratives worldwide, the imperialist cabal in Washington DC and New York decided to break all the rules and norms to achieve global domination, including full-spectrum dominance in military.The list of American imperialist and illegal actions over the last thirty years is quite astounding. In 1992, the Pentagon even created a 46-page Pax Americana memo which was leaked to the NY Times. Rejecting a multilateral and democratic approach, the "Wolfowitz Doctrine" described how the US should remain as a sole superpower, while ensuring that no geopolitical rivals such as Russia, China, Iran or even Germany emerge in the future.While some leaders like Senator Joe Biden paid lip service condemning the memo, the actions of the empire spoke louder. Just a couple of months after the memo, the US started laying the groundwork for NATO expansion. In 1996, Bill Clinton openly invited former Warsaw Pact countries and post-Soviet republics. In 1999, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO.In the late 1990s, a cabal of warmongers such as Paul Wolfowitz, Richar Perle, Donald Rumsfeld, and Robert Kagan - husband of Victoria Nuland - created a think tank called the Project for New American Century (PNAC).More importantly, they urged vast investment in the American military and major wars in the Middle East. As for how to overcome the reluctance of Americans to support such mad aggression during peaceful times, they had a suggestion: "a catastrophic and catalyzing event - like a new Pearl Harbor." Lo and behold, exactly one year later, 9/11 happened. How lucky for the imperialists!Many people from PNAC ended up in major leadership roles under the Bush administration. Once in power, they blatantly lied about the weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and invaded Iraq.All these attacks would be illegal, unethical, immoral and in violation of international laws. However, the warmongers in the US did not care, since nobody could stop them. These people have the same moral compass as those in the mafia.- either directly attacking weaker countries such as Iraq and Libya or perpetrating proxy wars through terrorists (against Syria) and neo-Nazis (in Ukraine, against Russia). Iafter creating loopholes in the constitution that the US wrote for them after WW2. After sabotaging peace talks with North Korea,In the Middle East, it is unclear if the US and Israel colluded to create the current conflagration. Rather than working on a statehood for Palestine,, which has been Israel's enemy #1 for a long time. In Iraq, the government has repeatedly demanded the US military to leave, but the US simply refuses. Similarly, the US is occupying illegal military bases in Syria and stealing oil.The above list is only American wars and does not include color revolutions,As you can see, this is complete anarchy and disregard for laws, rules and morality. This is also utter hypocrisy, since the US would not tolerate any such actions from other countries.Just imagine any other country doing similar things, especially in Western Hemisphere or in an American vassal. For example, think about China sponsoring color revolutions in South Korea; Russia arming anti-US rebels in Mexico; or, Iran invading Kuwait and establishing a military base. For most people, such scenarios would be unthinkable, only because we are so used to the US being the sole bully on the global stage.Then there are situations where the US demands others subject themselves to certain international organizations and treaties, while the US exempts itself. For example, the US does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and even threatened to arrest the judges if the ICC looked into US war crimes. However, the US loved the ICC's farcical indictment of Russian president Putin after a new puppet chief judge was appointed.Similarly,. The West will accept only verdicts they like!Also, recently, the U.S. just added one million square km of ocean floor to itself, without asking the UN or any other country. It must be nice to have such wonderful privileges of an empire.Prior to the illegal war on Iraq and during the proxy war on Syria, the US threatened and bullied OPCW inspectors to falsify reports about Saddam Hussein and Bashar Assad having possessed or used chemical weapons. Similarly,, Michelle Bachelet, until she wrote a new report which said that "human rights violations MAY have occurred."Regardless of these constant violations of obvious international laws and ethics, US politicians and media cannot stop bloviating about rules-based order.If the foreign policies are hypocritical and cynical, the domestic policies in the US and the EU are no exceptions. While claiming to spread democracy and freedom,A study by Princeton University revealed that the US is an oligarchy that is of the 1%, for the 1% and by the 1%. However, the US pretends to be the beacon of democracy and justifies all its wars with a fake slogan of "spreading freedom and democracy." The US quickly rejects any democratic outcomes it does not like - for example, the Crimea referendum in 2014. At home,against Donald Trump, who is also now being persecuted like in a Banana Republic.Free speech is highly restricted in Europe, and people get arrested for simple posts on social media. France pretends to be a place of "Liberté," while trying to ban protests that are pro-Palestine. In Germany, people get arrested for simply expressing support for Russia on social media or merely holding a sign that says, "Stop the genocide in Gaza."What a beautiful garden of democracy and freedom!As for the EU itself, it is an undemocratic and authoritarian hellhole. European citizens get to vote for only the European Parliament, which meets once a month and acts as a rubber stamp.and not by the people. Most European countries did not even have referendums to determine if their country should join the EU, which is also like Hotel California - you can become a member but never leave.Given all these troubling facts, it's really paradoxical that Europe joins the US as a sidekick in all the illegal wars around the world. Now, the EU is also considering expanding NATO to Asia to start a war with China, a country that has somehow managed to be incredibly successful without the dysfunctional democracy and freedom of Europe.The hypocritical and rogue American Empire is on the cusp of collapsing., turning the entire global Muslim community against the US for generations. Furthermore, it's only a matter of time that the US military will be ejected from Iraq and Syria - another embarrassment to the mighty superpower.movement, propelled by BRICS expansion. Within a couple of years, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members will be selling oil for Chinese yuan and other currencies. Then, the entire world will find alternatives to the US dollar and the SWIFT system to trade all goods and services. The dramatic story of the American Empire gone wild will conclude with its peaceful defeat by the Global South.