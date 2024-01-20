stuff and map

At the stroke of midnight on Monday, IRGC launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at targets of terrorist groups in Syria and an Israeli spying base in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Among those killed in the operation was Peshraw Majid Agha Dizayee, a Kurdish multi-millionaire oil tycoon who shared close ties with Mossad and made a fortune from illegal export of Iraqi oil to the Tel Aviv regime.

The presence of Dizayee and his accomplices at the spying complex in Erbil suggested that a meeting of great importance was underway at the time of the attack, according to an informed security source.

The building that was destroyed in the IRGC missile strike, he said, was owned by him and regularly hosted meetings between him and Mossad officials, and was the place where many terrorist and sabotage attacks were planned against Iran.

Dizayee headed the Falcon Group conglomerate, with business interests in security, oil, gas, construction and agriculture, according to Kurdish media.

Interestingly, the company website says they are "pleased to provide security services to many international oil companies," pointing to the founder's deep links in the security and intelligence apparatus of Iraqi Kurdistan, which brought him closer to Mossad.

The Kurdish tycoon was also at the helm of Erbil-headquartered Empire World, a flourishing real estate company behind some of the city's iconic skyscrapers.

While mainstream media's focus has mostly been on Dizayee's vast business empire and proximity with Kurdistan's ruling Barzani family, his close association with the Israeli spy agency has gone lately unnoticed.
Press TV has gained access to some photographs that establish his Mossad connection and how he was a vital cog in the Israeli spy agency's operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, mainly directed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Another highly informed security source told Press TV that Dizayee was "Mossad's main man" in Erbil who coordinated operations for the spying agency and helped in recruiting agents. He "worked closely" with Nissim and Yazdanpanah in organizing Mossad's anti-Iran operations and in turn was "handsomely rewarded" for it.

Peshraw Majid Agha Dizayee (back - third from right) is seen with Elan Nissim (back - fourth from right), a Mossad recruiting agent in Iraqi Kurdistan, and Hussein Yazdanpanah (front - first from right), Secretary General of terrorist group Kurdistan Freedom Party.
Hussein Yazdanpanah is the Secretary General of the Kurdistan Freedom Party, a dreaded terrorist group based in northern Iraq and one of the key mercenaries for Mossad in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, whose activities include networking and guiding intelligence and operational team to act against the security of Iran.
Peshraw Majid Agha Dizayee, with a Zionist Rabbi, celebrating the festival of Yom Kippur.