Deteriorating social conditions, dollarization and lack of punishment for criminals have been key aspects of Ecuadorian politics since the U.S.-led regime change in the country.In South America, a new scenario of hostilities is emerging. A civil war began in Ecuador, with the local government declaring martial law and a state of "internal armed conflict" in response to several terrorist attacks carried out by drug trafficking groups. At first, this seems like a simple domestic security issue, with no major geopolitical relevance. However, analyzing the case in depth, it is possible to see that the conflict situation is a direct result of U.S. interventionist actions in Latin America. Ecuador has been going through an extremely turbulent political and economic period over the last seven years. In 2017, Lenin Moreno was elected president in the country as an ally of Rafael Correa. Combining elements of the socialist left with Catholic conservatism, Correa was the leader of the so-called "Citizen Revolution", having promoted important social reforms over ten years, making the country one of the most prosperous and safe in South America.Moreno was elected with the promise of continuing Correa's legacy, having broad popular approval due to the endorsement given to him by his predecessor.The neoliberal shock policy implemented by Moreno and his successor Guillermo Lasso had a brutal social impact in Ecuador.The country's safety indexes quickly dropped. The number of homicides jumped from 970 in 2017 to 4800 in 2022.During his years in government, Rafael Correa had implemented both economic measures to reduce social inequalities and strong punitive actions against criminals, halting the growth of the organized crime in the country. He, however, failed to reverse Ecuador's economic dollarization, which had been implemented before his rise to power. Correa had plans to change Ecuador's monetary policy, but Moreno's "soft coup d'état" prevented such a project from being advanced.Regarding the criminal scenario, Ecuador is known for being a region disputed by Colombian and Mexican cartels . Several gangs operate in Ecuador as proxies for foreign cartels.In addition, Ecuador is located between Peru and Colombia, which are the two largest global producers of cocaine, further increasing the strategic interest of the Ecuadorian territory for drug trafficking.Neoliberalism in Ecuador has made the state incapable of controlling the activities of foreign groups in the country, as well as preventing local citizens - increasingly poor and vulnerable - from being co-opted by illegal networks. The result was the emergence of a brutal conflict, with the authorities completely losing control of the situation.The current outbreak of violence began after the state reacted to the escape from prison of Adolfo Macías — known as " El Fito " — leader of the "Los Choneros" gang. The government declared a state of emergency and tried to impose a siege on the criminals, but suffered several brutal retaliations, with members of Fito's gang capturing the University of Guayaquil, invading a live TV studio, and even bombing hospitals and public facilities. Furthermore, prisons were captured by criminals, with officers being held hostage, tortured and even hanged . The barbaric scenario led President Daniel Noboa to declare war on the "domestic enemy", calling on the armed forces to act.It is important to emphasize that U.S.-born Daniel Noboa does not appear to be a skilled politician to reverse this situation completely. He came to power in a tense electoral scenario, in which gangs actively participated in political disputes, even being involved in the murder of a candidate However, it is desirable that at least the public situation in the country returns to normal in some way. The use of military force is the correct way to neutralize gang violence, but it is not the key to solving the drug trafficking problem.Noboa will certainly not be able to end the drug trafficking problem, as he is not willing to follow the illiberal path, but there is hope that, with the use of force, he will be able to return to normality at some point in the future. After suffering losses on the battlefield, gangs may agree to secretly negotiate a peace agreement with the government to end hostilities on both sides. This will have a positive aspect, as it will put an end to fighting, but it will also have a catastrophic characteristic, as it will definitely turn Ecuador into a Narco-State, where criminal gangs negotiate with the government and act in an institutional manner.