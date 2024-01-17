The missing piece of the puzzle

"Hundreds of ISIS fighters fled to Turkey and Syria at the end of 2017. After the appointment of Abdullah Qardash as the leader of ISIS in 2019, following the death of Caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the new Caliph began to restructure the organization, and ordered his followers to return to Iraq. The organization exploited the long border with Syria, the security disturbances, and the diversity of forces on both sides of the border to infiltrate the Iraqi territory again."

"[There are] several incidents that confirm the American assistance in securing the crossing route for ISIS members - mainly, by shelling Iraqi units on the border, especially the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), to create gaps that allow ISIS fighters to cross the border."

Manufacturing and harboring terrorism

"there are thousands of ISIS members in the valley receiving training in private camps, under American protection," noting that US forces have "transferred to this area hundreds of ISIS members of different nationalities."

ISIS: US foot soldiers in the regional war

These attacks, and others in Iraq, Syria, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Africa, indicate that fresh blood, money, and weapons are being pumped into the ISIS organization's arteries again.

"Noticeable activity by the organization had been recorded a few weeks ago in the west of the country. Near the Rutba desert, ISIS fighters were spotted digging underground hideouts. Information indicates that the organization is in the process of carrying out terrorist operations in many locations," they tell The Cradle.