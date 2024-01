This study aimed to investigate the gene expression of WNT, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels, specific cytokines, m-TOR expression, neuropathology, and autism-related neurobehavioral outcomes in a rat model. Pregnant rats received the COVID-19 mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine during gestation. Subsequent evaluations on male and female offspring included autism-like behaviors, neuronal counts and motor performance.

Decreased Neuronal Counts and Cognitive Deficiencies of Male Pups

Specifically, within the group that received the BNT162b2 vaccine during gestation, there was a significant difference between males and females (F = 14.315; p < 0.001), with males exhibiting more pronounced effects as compared to females. Conversely, no such sex difference was evident in the saline control group (F = 0.014; p = 0.907). Additionally, when comparing the BNT162b2 and saline groups within each sex, significant differences were found in males (F = 12.488; p = 0.001) but not in females (F = 0.059; p = 0.810).

A Very Sad Outcome

What About Humans?

The placebo-controlled study was published in Neurochemical Research.The researchers set out to evaluate the effects of Covid vaccination on rats during pregnancy to see the effect on the offspring:Researchers used well-accepted tests of rat development to evaluate their sociability and novelty tolerance.The authors point out that such maladjustments are "autism-like". They show the comparison with the control group:Sadly, Covid-vaccinated male pups had significantly reduced neuronal counts:The Covid vaccines decreased neuronal counts by one-third:The above-mentioned CA3 neurons are responsible for spatial intelligence and general cognition, so they are very important for life success in all mammals, including humans.As a result of cognitive deficiencies due to a lack of neurons, vaccinated male pups failed to learn as well as their unvaccinated control counterparts, suggesting a learning disability:An animation of the rotarod rat test is here:Indeed, male rats born to vaccinated mothers demonstrated impaired abilities:Please appreciate the plight of the crippled vaccinated male rat pups. They were born with decreased neuronal counts, are fearful of socialising and are resistant to novel situations. It's a bad combination.While I feel sorry for the individual animals affected, I am thankful to the authors who conducted such experiments to highlight the dangers of vaccinating rats with Covid vaccines during pregnancy.Is it possible that the rat study found a perfect moment in foetal development, a time when giving a Covid vaccine would disrupt foetal brain formation in some subtle ways?We were repeatedly told that "vaccines do not cause autism".The context of such discussions usually is whether vaccinations after birth can make children autistic. I do not have an opinion on this. I am not required to have an opinion on everything and find such discussions lacking substance and definitions.It is possible that the term 'autism', usually referring to a lifelong developmental pattern beginning with birth, is the wrong one to apply to sudden problems arising shortly after childhood vaccinations.I am aware of numerous confident authors presenting 'definite proofs' of how vaccines cause autism, but I have not yet been convinced of the quality of those 'proofs'. I also read several official studies demonstrating that vaccines do not cause autism, and they always rely on data unavailable to the public.What do you think?