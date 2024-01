Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine on Wednesday rescinded an email sent recently from its diversity, equity and inclusion chief that called white, Christian, English-speaking people privileged, among several other "social identity groups," according to screenshots of the memo posted on X.Others listed on the privileged list included:The DEI memo stated in part that "privileges are unearned and are granted to people in the dominant groups whether they want that privilege or not, and regardless of their stated intent."The post on X went viral — viewed more than 29 million times in the span of 24 hours — and was widely ridiculed.Another popular response stated:The post even prompted a reaction from Elon Musk, who stated : "This must end!"In a statement Thursday to The National Desk, a Johns Hopkins Medicine spokesperson said the memo did not represent its values: "The January edition of the monthly newsletter from the Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity used language that contradicts the values of Johns Hopkins as an institution. Dr. Sherita Golden, Johns Hopkins Medicine's Chief Diversity Officer, has sincerely acknowledged this mistake and retracted the language used in the message."Johns Hopkins is no stranger to advancing DEI, with anti-racism and racial justice trainings and a recommended reading list of progressive, pro-critical race theory books, for example.