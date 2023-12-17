The order, according to a press release from Stitt's office, "requires state agencies and institutes for higher education to initiate a review of DEI positions, departments, activities, procedures, and programs to eliminate and dismiss non-critical personnel."
The executive order also prohibits state funds, property and resources going to departments that "grant preferential treatment" based on "race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin" and mandatory training on race or sexual orientation.
Mandating the signing of a "loyalty oath" that favors one person over another on racial, ethnic or other grounds, requiring agreement to a certain ideological viewpoint, being forced to provide a DEI statement for employment, or requiring that "any person to disclose their pronouns" are also banned under the new order.
"Diversity is an asset that shouldn't be abused to advance a political agenda," Gov. Stitt wrote on X Wednesday. "That's why my executive order calls on state agencies and higher ed to review their DEI practices. We're taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce."
"As a nation, we strive for equality of opportunity to give every young person a chance at achieving their American dream," Onwuka said. "Race, ethnicity, gender, and heritage should not be used to discriminate against any person. Yet, discriminatory DEI programming has done damage on college campuses — fomenting division between students, eroding free speech rights, threatening academic freedom, and bloating school bureaucracies, which in turn drives up tuition costs.""Unfortunately, programs and policies operating under the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly in our universities, have been shown to neither achieve meaningful diversity nor prepare our students for work and citizenship," Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, said. "Instead of giving opportunity to the underserved, they've given rise to religious intolerance and created a chilling effect on the free exercise and expression of strongly held religious faith and moral principles.
"I remember growing up, my mom told me: 'Life isn't going to be easy, you have to work hard,'" Tamera, a senior at the University of Oklahoma, said. "This executive order is important because it challenges students from across Oklahoma, and the country, to not only try but to do their best. We have to raise the bar in Oklahoma, and I'm thankful for Governor Stitt for everything he's done today."
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it was "disappointed" with Gov. Stitt's executive order.
"We are disappointed that today's executive order reaches into college campuses across Oklahoma and eliminates offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," OSU wrote. "While we are obligated to comply, the University of Oklahoma will always remain committed to its core principles that make OU a place of belonging where the American Dream is available to all."
The statement continued: "We know, too, that our students, university community, and the citizens of Oklahoma also are resolute in their commitment to these values. We remain committed to ensuring an education from the University of Oklahoma remains accessible and available to all students and will continue to work to recruit and retain a workforce of the most talented and qualified minds that are representative of our state. The citizens of Oklahoma deserve nothing less."
Comment: