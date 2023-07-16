unconscious bias training poster
In a letter to Fortune 100 CEOs in America, 13 state attorneys general expressed their criticisms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) quotas and racial discrimination in corporate America. The letter states if action is not taken by the companies, they "will be held accountable."

Republican attorneys general from 13 different states - including from Iowa, South Carolina, and Tennessee - wrote in the letter to corporate giants there would be "serious legal consequences" for companies that "engage in racial discrimination."

Companies named in the letter specifically included tech giants such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

The letter said that Microsoft engaged with racial quotas when the company made the promise to "double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025." Microsoft also planned to make similar standards for its suppliers and to "double the percentage of our transaction volumes through these Black- and African-American owned banks."

Facebook's parent company, Meta, made similar commitments back in 2021 when it pledged to "[i]ncrease the number of US-based leaders (Director-level employees and above) who are people of color by 30%" and "double the number of Black and Hispanic employees in the US."

Commitments such as these are "overt and pervasive racial discrimination" and are "immoral and illegal" the letter states.

The Supreme Court of the US also just struck down affirmative action, the use of race as a factor in college admissions, itself. Comparing the decision to DEI policies in corporate America, the state attorneys wrote, quoting from the SCOTUS opinion, that hiring "on the basis of race... engages in the offensive and demeaning assumption that [applicants] of a particular race, because of their race, think alike."

In ending the letter, the attorneys general urged the companies to "immediately cease any unlawful race-based quotas or preferences" in hiring. The attorneys general then warned if the companies "choose not to do so" they "will be held accountable."

The letter suggests that Fortune 100 companies will soon face legal action if they do not cease the discriminatory practices.