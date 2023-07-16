Commitments such as these are "overt and pervasive racial discrimination" and are "immoral and illegal" the letter states.

In a letter to Fortune 100 CEOs in America, 13 state attorneys general expressed their criticisms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) quotas and racial discrimination in corporate America. The letter states if action is not taken by the companies, they "will be held accountable."Facebook's parent company, Meta, made similar commitments back in 2021 when it pledged toThe Supreme Court of the US also just struck down affirmative action, the use of race as a factor in college admissions, itself. Comparing the decision to DEI policies in corporate America, the state attorneys wrote, quoting from the SCOTUS opinion, that hiring "on the basis of race... engages in the offensive and demeaning assumption that [applicants] of a particular race, because of their race, think alike."The letter suggests that Fortune 100 companies will soon face legal action if they do not cease the discriminatory practices.