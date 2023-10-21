Here comes the new censorship regime, via the chief censor of the state, the ADL, cloaked in "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."
Via Anti-Defamation League:
"In response to a surge of antisemitism around the world in the aftermath of the terrorist massacre of more than 1,100 unarmed civilians in Israel, ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) today called on CEOs of major corporations globally to speak out against hate and commit to ADL's "Workplace Pledge to Fight Antisemitism."Via the "Workplace Pledge to Fight Antisemitism":
Over the past few months, more than two dozen major corporations and brands have responded to the challenge of preventing antisemitism in the workplace, becoming among the first to sign the pledge. Now, ADL is calling on leaders of Fortune 500 companies and other corporations to join in taking the pledge and to speak out against antisemitism.
"With antisemitism surging around the world, there's no more important moment than now for all companies to speak out," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. "Corporations must use their bully pulpits to strongly and forcefully condemn antisemitism in all forms and to ensure that their workplaces remain safe places for Jewish employees."...
By taking the pledge, organizations agree to actively prevent antisemitism in their workplaces, including addressing antisemitism in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, supporting Jewish employees through Employee Resource Groups or other means, providing religious accommodations for employees, and speaking out against antisemitism...
Signatories include Accenture, adidas, AEG, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., CLYDE, Deutsch LA, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, NASCAR, National Basketball Association (NBA), New York Life, Northwell Health, Turner Construction Company, and UTA, among others."
"WE PLEDGE TO ADDRESS antisemitism in our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion educational strategies by offering programs for employees about addressing antisemitism specifically (such as adopting Antisemitism 101 for the Workplace on-demand module) as well as integrating antisemitism into our broader DEI approach...Translation: "Shut your mouth, bigot, while we start our next forever-war or we'll use the influence we peddle through multinational corporations to call you a Nazi and take your livelihood away in the name of Tolerance™ and Diversity™."
WE PLEDGE TO USE our workplace's platform on social media, via press release, and/or messaging from company leadership to employees as well as externally to speak out to fight hate overall and when there is a day of cultural significance to the Jewish community (Ex: Jewish American Heritage month, Shine A Light, etc.) or if there is a significant act of antisemitism in the United States."
That's how Democracy™ works.
Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
Lol - all I need to know about the ADL is right here. It preys on the ignorant, complacent, apathetic, naïveté, darkness, nescience, benightedness, uneducated, half-knowledge, unfamiliar, unenlightened, illiterate, socilism, innocent et alia.
Anti-Zionism as Antisemitism: How Anti-Zionist Language from the Left and Right Vilifies Jews [Link]
The card deck is rigged.