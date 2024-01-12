© Getty Images / Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images



Additional funding of Kiev's military will only lead to more deaths, Lt. Colonel David Davis says.Further military aid to Ukraine will prolong the conflict with Russia without yielding a positive result, a retired US Army officer has argued, amid a rift in Congress over whether to release more funds for Kiev.The US administration has so far failed to get Congressional approval for $61.4 billion in support for Ukraine, which is part of a larger $106 billion supplemental spending bill.In December, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass the supplemental package, but Republican lawmakers have so far stalled the process, locking their approval to demands for border security and immigration reforms.Also in December, a €50 billion ($54.6 billion) EU aid package aimed at helping Kiev was vetoed by Hungary at the European Council.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced in December that his military had urged him to mobilize an additional 450,000 to 500,000 soldiers to cover the deficit caused by battlefield losses. This was followed by a mobilization bill on lowering the conscription age in Ukraine from 27 to 25.Ukraine's counteroffensive - launched in early June - has stalled without substantial territorial gains. While Kiev has been reluctant to publish data on its casualties, the Russian Ministry of Defense has estimated them to be at around 160,000 dead and wounded for the counteroffensive alone. The total number of Ukrainian battlefield casualties is more than 383,000, Moscow's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a cabinet meeting in December.