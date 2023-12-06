© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



"You know, people are getting rich, so let's do it. It's an immoral argument, but it is one. But that's not the argument they're making in public."

"But no one mentions that we have abetted the killing of an entire generation of Ukrainian men that will not be replaced. To fight a war that they cannot win. In order to support the US government's proposals on Ukraine aid, a person has to be economically illiterate and morally deficient."

Republican representative Thomas Massie claims that the money being sent to Kiev ultimately ends up in the pockets of stockholders...The US Congress is continuing to vote in favor of sending billions of dollars to Ukraine because a lot of that money ends up being laundered back into the US military-industrial complex, Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has said.In an interview with Tucker Carlson on X published on Wednesday, the politician was asked to explain why Washington continued to push for more funding for Ukraine despite it becoming obvious that Kiev's forces "cannot win."He noted that those supporting the funding of Ukraine with US tax dollars are instead arguing that it is a "moral obligation" to do so. "You're a bad person if you're against this." He referred to a statement recently made by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who suggested that failing to support "the fight for freedom in Ukraine" meant letting Russian President Vladimir Putin "prevail."Massie noted:Meanwhile,who have opposed aid packages for Ukraine, calling the failure to support Kiev "absolutely crazy" and "against US interests." The US leader has repeatedly pledged that Washington would support Kiev for "as long as it takes" in its conflict with Russia.Congress is currently in the midst of a debate around accepting aRepublicans have said they would not let the bill pass unless Washington first boosts spending on the US-Mexico border, tightens immigration controls, revises asylum and parole laws in immigration proceedings.Last week,also stated that Washington's continued support for Ukraine had nothing to do with defending "democracy" or battling Russia, but instead boiled down to making a profit and modernizing the US military-industrial complex.