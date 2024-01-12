© Alex Lentati/LNP



An electric double-decker bus caught fire in south-west London during the Thursday morning rush hour.Police said emergency services were called shortly after 7am. No injuries have been reported, but people have been told to avoid the area.Max Pashley, a local resident, told City AM: "We heard a huge bang. We were terrified."Roderick Cameron shared a photo of the road filled with smoke on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "The fumes are awful. Not what we expect to see on the school run."Merton Police issued a statement urging people to "avoid the area of Wimbledon Hill Road this morning", adding: "There will be congestion as the road is blocked off in both north and southbound directions."Tom Cunnington, Transport for London's head of buses business development, said: "Safety is our top priority and we are working with the operator, London General, and the bus manufacturer, Switch, to investigate what happened."The bus was quickly evacuated, and there are no reported injuries."