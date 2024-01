© Getty Images/iStockphoto



Most of these are nanoparticles which have the potential to penetrate human cells and gain entry into bloodstream and major organs.A new study found people are consuming a quarter million of tiny invisible pieces of plastic with every litre of bottled water - 10-100 times more than previously estimated.The groundbreaking findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal, show the extent of plastic in bottled water which was highly undervalued in previous studies.Most of these particles were coming from the bottle itself, according to the authors. These are particles that are less than a micron in size.Researchers had to invent a technology to quantify these tiny particles to be able to count and analyze the chemical structure of nanoparticles in bottled water.While scientists knew nanoplastics existed in bottled water, Naixin Qian, a PhD student in chemistry at Columbia and the first author of the new paper said "before our study, people didn't have a precise number of how many".While the potential impacts of these nanoparticles are known, researchers are not sure whether these findings make bottled water more dangerous."That's currently under review. We don't know if it's dangerous or how dangerous," said study co-author Phoebe Stapleton, a toxicologist at Rutgers."We do know that they are getting into the tissues (of mammals, including people) ... and the current research is looking at what they're doing in the cells," study co-author Ms Stapleton said.