"It would be naive to believe there is plastic everywhere but just not in us. We are now providing a research platform that will allow us and others to look for what is invisible - these particles too small for the naked eye to see. The risk [to health] really resides in the small particles."

"We never want to be alarmist, but it is concerning that these non-biodegradable materials that are present everywhere [may] enter and accumulate in human tissues, and we don't know the possible health effects. Once we get a better idea of what's in the tissues, we can conduct epidemiological studies to assess human health outcomes. That way, we can start to understand the potential health risks, if any."

"This shared resource will help build a plastic exposure database so that we can compare exposures in organs and groups of people over time and geographic space."

Microplastic and nanoplastic particles are now discoverable in human organs thanks to a new technique.Microplastics have polluted the entire planet, from Arctic snow and Alpine soils to the deepest oceans. People are also known to consume them via food and water, and to breathe them in, but the potential impact on human health is not yet known.The researchers expect to find the particles in human organs andBut isolating and characterising such minuscule fragments is difficult, and contamination from plastics in the air is also a challenge.The scientists, whose work is being presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society on Monday, saidRolf Halden at Arizona State University said:The analytical method developed allows the researchers toincluding the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used in plastic drinks bottles and the polyethylene used in plastic bags.The US Environmental Protection Agency is concerned about BPA because "it is a reproductive, developmental and systemic toxicant in animal studies".Varun Kelkar of Arizona State University, part of the research team said:Charles Rolsky, another member of the team, said: "In a few short decades, we've gone from seeing plastic as a wonderful benefit to considering it a threat."Research in wildlife and laboratory animals hasThe researchers are now testing tissues to find microplastics that accumulated during donors' lifetimes.on their lifestyles, diets and occupations, so this may help future work to determine the main ways in which people are exposed to microplastics.The new methodology developed by the team to extract plastics from the tissues and analyse them will be shared online so other researchers can report their results in a standardised way. Halden said:Previous studies have shownOther work has shown different kinds of nanoparticles from air pollution are present in human hearts and brains, and have been linked to brain cancer.