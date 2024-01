A live broadcast by Ecuadorean television station TC was interrupted by a group of armed people who forced staff to lie and sit on the floor, as shots and yelling were heard.The people, wearing balaclavas and largely dressed in black, were seen wielding large guns and accosting huddled staffers on the live feed, which eventually cut out on Tuesday. It is unclear if any station personnel were injured.Some of the invaders gestured at the camera and someone could be heard yelling "no police".Another channel showed images of police outside"I am still in shock" Alina Manrique, the head of news for TC Television who says she had a gun pointed to her head during the incident, told The Associated Press."Everything has collapsed .... All I know is that its time to leave this country and go very far away."Ecuador's national police said on social media that its. The national police posted images of several men with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, stating that they were captured in their intervention at the studio.The incident came afterNoboa issued a decree on Tuesday stating that the country was in a state of "internal armed conflict" and declaring 22 gangs as terrorist organisations., in line with international law and human rights.In countries throughout Latin America, governments have often taken harsh measures to crack down on the production and movement of drugs, giving a blank cheque to armed forces with long records of abuse and rights violations. Critics state that such efforts have helped fuel cycles of brutal violence in countries like Mexico and Colombia, while failing to stem the lucrative flow of narcotics.But as a wave of violent crime has crashed over Ecuador, politicians have looked to stake out tough positions on crime and the growing influence of narcotraffickers.Noboa, a former legislator and son of one of the country's richest men, took office in November on promises to fix the struggling economy and stem a wave of violence on the streets and in prisons, which has been growing for years.- a tool used by his predecessor to little success - on Monday, enabling military patrols, including in prisons, and setting a national nighttime curfew.The measure wasPolice and prosecutors have given scant information about Macias's disappearance.Three police officers working the night shift were taken from their station in the southern city of Machala, the police said on social media on Tuesday, while a fourth missing officer was taken by three people in Quito. Another"These acts will not remain in impunity," said the police, who have given no details on whether the kidnappers have issued demands.The police saidAuthorities have not given a cause for any of the explosions andThe prisons agency has given no information about the guards who are being held hostage.Drug violence has taken a heavy toll.Since February 2021, clashes between prisoners have killed more than 460 people.