Tesla has announced a recall of over 1.6 million electric vehicles sold in China to reduce crashes caused by issues with their autopilot systems.The automaker will be able to remotely fix the vehicles with software upgrades to come into compliance with the China State Administration for Market Regulation, reports Reuters.The Chinese regulator reported thatAs Breitbart News reported on December 13, American safety regulators issued a statement to alert Tesla customers that Elon Musk's company would be recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the United States.Upwards of two million units across the automaker's model lineup will be impacted by that recall, which also plans to address defective software to ensure drivers are correctly using the autopilot function.The United States recall came after two years of investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into a series of crashes that occurred while the car was in the partially-automated driving mode.While Tesla's autopilot system is meant to keep the vehicle in its lane, drivers are still instructed to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times and keep their eyes on the road.Some accidents have been deadly Tesla is facing "at least a dozen lawsuits in the United States over Autopilot, and several state and federal investigations related to the system," reports the Messenger.Musk, Tesla's CEO, has long promised that fully self-driving vehicles that don't need the driver's undivided attention will be coming in the future.