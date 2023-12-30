Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters that Sunday's deployment was motivated by "a context of a heightened terrorist threat due to the conflict in Israel and Palestine".
Comment: However terror attacks have occurred across Europe, over much of this year, with a number of them linked to the security services: 1 tourist dead after Paris knife attack, assailant was known by authorities for terrorist plans & radical Islam views
More people were expected in the streets of the capital than last year because of additional celebrations to mark 2024 as the year of the Paris Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Darmanin said.
The national deployment would include 90,000 police or gendarmes, 5,000 members of the anti-terror military contingent Operation Sentinelle as well as mobile units, Darmanin said.
There will be a ban on alcoholic drinks in some areas of Paris, he said.
No political demonstrations will be allowed, added Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.
People will be body-searched before getting access to a festivities' perimeter around the Champs-Elysees, and be banned from carrying "any object that could be used as a weapon", he said.
Drones will be used for surveillance, and France's intelligence services will be put on alert, Darmanin said.
Comment: Similar precautions are underway in Germany, however Berlin said they were concerned that there would be a repeat of the riots seen the year prior. And yet, just a week earlier, over the Christmas period, they ramped up security measures around Cologne Cathedral over concerns of a possible terror attack: