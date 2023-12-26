© Alexandra Schuler / Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Journalists covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the New York Times have been recruited by Russian secret services, Kiev's information warfare agency alleged on Monday. The state-run Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) made its statement while blasting the newspaper for a recent article about the prospects of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev."In order to write this text, the Russian Federation has used American journalists who were recruited during their work in Russia," the CCD said in a statement on social media, without elaborating.The story published by the New York Times on Saturday lists its Moscow bureau chief Anton Troianovski, together with staff writers Adam Entous and Julian E. Barnes, in the byline."One shouldn't forget that Russia is playing a game of 'peace', while investing more in its defense industry and building up its army. There is no mention of it in the article, obviously," the CCD said.The negotiations broke down in the spring of 2022, with Russia accusing Ukraine of abruptly walking away from previously agreed-upon terms. Ukrainian officials have since stressed that talks can only resume if Russia recognizes Ukraine's 1991 borders. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is impossible.