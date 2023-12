© Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



'War machine'

Attack drones

Russia has warned that it will react robustly to Western moves to seize its assets or deploy missiles.Moscow could sever diplomatic relations with the United States should it confiscate Russian assets frozen under sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday. Officials also said the Kremlin would respond to the deployment of missiles in Europe or Asia, even as Ukraine reported that Russia had unleashed another barrage of attack drones overnight.Ryabkov threatened that Moscow could cut diplomatic ties with Washington desperate for funds , according to the Russian state news agency Interfax.Western countries are discussing the confiscation of more than $1bn in Russian assets frozen due to sanctions over the war in Ukraine., the official said.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said at a media briefing that countries who seize Russian assets would never be left in peace and Russiaand Russia would defend its rights in the courts and through other means.On Thursday, Russia promised to respond in kind should the European Union go ahead with a plan to ring-fence profits generated from frozen assets and hand them to Ukraine.($790m) from the Frankfurt bank account of a Russian financial institution.Russian Foreign Minister SergeyPresident Vladimir Putin this week ordered two European concerns, Wintershall Dea and OMV, be stripped of multibillion-dollar stakes in gas projects in the Russian Arctic.The West is seeking to tighten its sanctions against Russia as it continues to pummel Ukraine.US President Joethat help Russia evade sanctions, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.The measure will also allow Washington, such as seafood and diamonds, Yellen said in a statement."Today we are taking steps to level new and powerful tools against Russia's war machine," Yellen said. "And we will not hesitate to use the new tools provided by this authority to take decisive and surgical action against financial institutions that facilitate the supply of Russia's war machine."Russia's concerns extend beyond the business and financial sectors. Ryabkov also threatened thatMoscow is closely tracking Washington's missile development and potential deployments and was ready to swiftly take the necessary political decisions to respond in kind, he stated.The US said this month that Russia had rejected proposals for the release of former US marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich Kyiv's air force said on social media that it had shot down 24 of 28 Shahed attack drones launched from Russia., the air force said.Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv late on Thursday, and residents heard explosions. City hall initially said air defences were in action and called on people to stay in shelters.Russian missiles and drones have begun to frequently target the Ukrainian capital although they are usually shot down by air defence systems."A residential building in Kyiv hit by a Shahed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.That attack affected the city's Solomianskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, reporting "flames on the upper floors" of the building. One man was hospitalised while another person was treated at the scene, he said.Kyiv's military administration published photos on social media of apartment buildings with windows blown out,Klitschko also said debris from another downed drone fell on a house in the Darnytskyi district in eastern Kyiv.In the Holosiivskyi district in the city's south, a piece of shrapnel from a downed drone fell on a high-rise building without causing any casualties, the military administration said on Telegram.