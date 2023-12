© Atta Kenare/AFP



A hacker group accused of having ties with Israel claimed responsibility on 18 December for a cyberattack on Iranian gas stations."This cyberattack comes in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region. Khamenei, playing with fire has a price," it said.Semi-official news outlet Tasnim reported on Monday that a "technical malfunction disrupted the fuel distribution system" at stations across the country."Currently,he said, adding that there will be no price hikes and the country's gas reserves are adequate.In a statement, Iran's National Broadcasting Company said the disruption was a "conspiracy of the enemies," which aimed to "overshadow the welfare and comfort of the people.""The supply of petroleum products at the fuel supply stations will be offline until further notice. Experts and specialized working groups are solving the problem, and in a few hours, all stations will return to normal, and the refueling process will be normal.the statement added.The attack comes as the Axis of Resistance continues to confront Israel and US forces in the region in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.Yemen's Ansarallah has dealt a significant blow to Israeli shipping in the Red Sea due to continuous maritime operations against ships linked with or bound for Israel.Lebanon's Hezbollah continues to carry out daily attacks against Israeli sites and bases near the Lebanese border, and Iran-linked Iraqi factions also continue to strike US military bases in both Iraq and Syria