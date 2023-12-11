© Genya Savilov/AFP



Mikhail Podoliak weighed in on a video showing armed Ukrainian soldiers serving draft notices to gym-goers...has acknowledged, adding that Kiev intends to hone its propaganda campaign for this purpose.Speaking on Ukrainian TV on Friday, Podoliak was asked to comment onIncidents of potential conscripts being ambushed by draft officials in shopping malls, restaurants, and other public places have become more frequent in recent months.The senior aide defended the conscription drive, accusing reluctant Ukrainians of wanting "to live in a free state where you can behave as you please, but not wanting to protect the rights that you love," adding thatPodoliak also said thatHe explained that much depends onUkraine announced a general mobilization shortly after the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, barring most men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. The conscription drive, however, has been marred by rampant corruption and draft dodging. According to the BBC, around 20,000 potential conscripts have fled the country to avoid being sent to the front lines, with approximately the same number caught in the process.In late November, Zelensky teased a new "complex plan" of mobilization, without providing details. Aleksey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, signaled that Kiev had signed contracts with recruitment companies to entice those reluctant to enlist. Earlier, the official said that during the conflict with Russia, every Ukrainian citizen "has to fight a war or perform a service."Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said last month thatKiev's push to address its manpower issues comes amid a faltering counteroffensive, which started in early summer but has failed to gain any substantial ground. Moscow has described Ukraine's losses as devastating.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu saidadding that Western arms deliveries and Ukraine's decision to commit its strategic reserves to the fight "only increased the number of casualties."