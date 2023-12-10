Increasing Threat to Populated Areas

The National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (Senapred) has declared a red alert for the Marga Marga Province due to the wildfires that have affected Villa Alemana and Limache. At least 370 hectares have been affected by the fires in both municipalities of the Valparaíso Region.The fire is close to populated sectors and has affected an area of at least 70 hectares in Limache, prompting the deployment of a technician, nine brigades, two helicopters, four planes, and a tanker truck from Conaf, in addition to personnel from the Limache Fire Department and the municipality.Later, the development of the Patagual fire was also confirmed in Villa Alemana, which has consumed at least 300 hectares and is also located near populated sectors. The red alert has also been declared for the commune of Valparaíso due to a forest fire threatening an area of the Lago Peñuelas National Reserve.