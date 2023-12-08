© screenshot



In a significant free speech case, a federal appellate court has suspended the 7-month incarceration of Douglass Mackey, whose legal battle revolves aroundA federal appellate court has issued a stay on the 7-month incarceration of Douglass Mackey, known for creating a controversial meme during the 2016 presidential election.The stay was authorized by Judge Omar Williams of the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, according to an official Motion Order.Mackey will voluntarily surrender to authorities, and the District Court will then establish conditions for his release. The government retains the right to file future detention petitions against Mackey without prejudice.Mackey's appeal process has been expedited by the court, with a hearing scheduled as soon as feasible after February 20, 2024, following the submission of all necessary documents by both Mackey and government counsel.In response to the court's decision, Mackey expressed optimism regarding his appeal. He highlighted thatMackey, in his statement, expressed deep gratitude and a commitment to continue his legal fight, indicating a willingness to take his case to the Supreme Court if necessary.Trump accused them ofHe specifically referred to Mackey's case as an example of unjust persecution for sharing a meme about Hillary Clinton seven years prior.