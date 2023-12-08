A federal appellate court has issued a stay on the 7-month incarceration of Douglass Mackey, known for creating a controversial meme during the 2016 presidential election. The meme in question suggested that supporters of Hillary Clinton could vote via text message. The stay was authorized by Judge Omar Williams of the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, according to an official Motion Order.
The Motion Order includes several key steps: Mackey will voluntarily surrender to authorities, and the District Court will then establish conditions for his release. The government retains the right to file future detention petitions against Mackey without prejudice.
In response to the court's decision, Mackey expressed optimism regarding his appeal. He highlighted that the appellate court recognized significant and debatable aspects of his case, which, if resolved in his favor, could potentially overturn his conviction.
Mackey, in his statement, expressed deep gratitude and a commitment to continue his legal fight, indicating a willingness to take his case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Former President Donald Trump commented on Mackey's prosecution on Truth Social, criticizing the Biden administration and the Democratic Party. Trump accused them of masquerading as defenders of democracy while actively undermining it through government censorship and suppression of free speech. He specifically referred to Mackey's case as an example of unjust persecution for sharing a meme about Hillary Clinton seven years prior.
Comment: Trump message was 'not available'. To view go here.