'World doesn't need 50-in-5'

Digital ID intended to be 'securely accessed' by government, private stakeholders

'When they say inclusive, they really mean exclusive'

"While the United Nations, the Gates Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation promote DPI as necessary for an 'equitable' world, the reality is that these tools have the potential for furthering exclusion of political activists, whistleblowers, and other individuals who hold controversial opinions,"

"People, groups and organizations that pose a threat to the establishment will be targeted for digital surveillance and socio-economic isolation" via DPI. "This ... is an easier way to control critical thinkers."

'The endgame is sovereignty by transhumanists'