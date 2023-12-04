Support SOTT.net in 2024

January 2024

Make your

donation today.

SOTT 2024 Calendar

SOTT Notebook

Bookmark

**** Anyone who donates

40 US dollars (or 40 EUR)

or more will receive a calendar. And for other goodies, check the box below! ****

(NOTE: If you wish to receive the calendar or any of the other offered items below, please use

the

form below to make your donation.

Click on the item(s) you wish to receive

, select the quantity, enter the information required, and the products are yours!)