Israel's ongoing, shocking obliteration of Gaza is truly of 'biblical' proportions. The Israeli regime has already killed more Palestinians in the past six weeks than it killed during the Nakba ('catastrophe') that initially 'shaped' Israel in 1948-9. We say 'biblical' not just because, like the war in Ukraine, it looks set to generate another wave of refugees, and not just because it could potentially ignite a wider Middle East war. This war is 'biblical' because it's not really a war, but rather a shockingly inhuman, AI-powered, hi-tech orgy of atavistic terrorism - a viciously cruel military bombardment of a defenseless civilian population.
We cannot speak for the unfathomable suffering of Gazans, but the contrived events of October 7th and Israel's subsequent 'revenge' have been something of a 'test' of all people: who has a conscience, and who does not? Who Sees the crux of the matter, beyond ideological superficiality and what the Israeli regime claims happened outside Gaza on October 7th?
'Left vs Right' tribalism, as we've observed recently, isn't much of a guide in matters of Truth, and of the heart. Many on the erstwhile 'conservative-christian' Right, in cheering this, certainly appear to have 'gone over to the Dark Side'. But as appalling as it is that this is happening, with nothing being done to stop it, the 'cost' for the perpetrators is the exposure of their nature for all the world to see. The burst of 'truth-telling' this has spurred on social media and in public discourse generally (with the possible exception of the vaccine mandates) is unprecedented.
and the CIA) to support him over President Jair Bolsonaro, who was one of only a handful of world leaders to push back against the tyrannical lockdowns and mandates in 2020-21. And so, certain that the election had been rigged in Lula's favor, millions of Brazilian voters took to the streets and effected a transport blockade, culminating in the occupation of the National Congress and Supreme Court of Brazil on 8 January.
Echoing the 'January 6th insurrection' in Washington DC almost two years to the day, Brazilian protesters initially had 'help' doing so from security forces, which only later - after the buildings had been overrun and vandalized - arrested thousands of them. The subsequent media framing of the event saw now-ex president Jair Bolsonaro accused of attempting a 'coup' and the Brazilian Supreme Court ruling that all online content claiming or even suggesting election fraud in Brazil be censored. Thusly was the second-largest democracy in the Americas 'managed' in the interests of globalism, and against the popular will.
sends up all over the world as part of its 'ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) capability' - by shooting them down with missiles. This absurd hysteria was flagrantly whipped up to encourage Americans to view the Chinese as 'our enemy', and also served to distract Americans from the dark cloud (literally) hanging over a swathe of the US Northeast following the highly suspicious train 'accident' that occurred on February 3d in East Palestine, Ohio (an interesting place name given what's occurring now in the Middle-East).
The industrial freight train, loaded with hazardous materials, derailed after one of its cars caught fire, whereupon the rail company and government officials decided to immediately dump and burn tens of thousands of gallons of highly toxic and flammable gas and liquids. The air and water for miles around became unbreathable and undrinkable, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, and causing mass wildlife die-off. The media ridiculed 'conspiracy theories' suggesting that sabotage 'sparked' the derailment, or at least malfeasance in handling the incident, and downplayed the potential for long-term environmental harm to people and animals, but this hasn't allayed suspicions that a 'hidden hand' lies behind the pattern of industrial 'accidents' at industrial facilities like food-processing plants in the US.
verheard telling his counterpart that "we are driving changes the likes of which the world has not seen for 100 years."
March also saw the first of four farcical 'indictments' of Donald Trump, charging him with a total of 91 felony crimes, with trial dates set to coincide with the 2024 US presidential election. If you can't see by now that this is all part and parcel of the same discredited 'Russiagate' political witch-hunt against him while president, and that it's continuing in order to either dampen, or outright prevent, his chances in the upcoming election, we don't know what to say to you! They got the mugshot they wanted too, but we doubt that it will play in the 2024 election the way they expect it to.
Deep State election interference was even explicitly acknowledged the following month when US media reported that the Intelligence Community (specifically the CIA, in cahoots with soon-to-be Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken) swung the 2020 election for the Bidens by censoring the Hunter Biden laptop leaks. Sure, it's not the same as rigging the actual votes, but it was an influence operation based on a lie, and the source was American, not Russian.
Speaking of censored-information-that-later-turned-out-to-be-true, on September 11th 2023, an auspicious date, the House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic revealed testimony from "a senior-level CIA whistleblower" that CIA scientific experts were bribed in early 2020 into supporting the zoonosis theory (over the lab-leak theory) for Covid's origins. The scamdemic was led by The Science™ alright, and The Science™ paid good money to get the devastating lockdown results it wanted.
In May, Russian forces finally 'denazified' Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine following a titanic 6-month battle. Actually, to the Western media's disgust, the Russian private military contractor 'Wagner' captured Bakhmut (with the full support of the Russian military command), but there were signs in the lead-up to its conclusion that something was seriously wrong with Wagner's civilian co-owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Anxious to maintain the illusion that Ukraine stands a chance of 'winning' against Russia, Kiev-backed forces - no doubt with the assistance of NATO 'specialists' - began droning high-profile Russian targets like the Kremlin, shooting down helicopters inside Russia proper, and sending squads of NATO-trained Russian neo-Nazis across the border to terrorize Russian towns.
a risky, but necessary, power move by Putin to lull the mutineers within Wagner into a trap, in the process bringing Wagner PMC fully into the fold of the Russian military. As for Prigozhin and his unfortunate plane crash outside Moscow in late August, let's just say that those who live by the sword, die by the sword.
Not to be outdone in the drama department, the US media was abuzz in June with the 'revelations' from US Air Force officer and former intelligence official David Grusch, who testified in a congressional hearing that he had conversations with unnamed officials that led him to believe that the US government maintains a secretive UFO recovery program and is in possession of "non-human" spacecraft - along with their "dead pilots." NASA and the Pentagon of course denied everything, but this was nonetheless a fairly big 'splash' in the ongoing 'drip-drip-disclosure'. Normies are being accustomed to what we at SOTT term the 'hyperdimensional reality' - levels of reality 'above and beyond' ours, from which non-human intelligences greatly influence 3D events - it's just a question of when, and to what extent, this will become 'the new normal'.
urban drug-lords called them off because the disturbance was eating into their profit-margins! Though smaller in scale than the 3-week-long riots in France in 2005 over the accidental police killing of two teens of African origin, the episode served as another reminder that governments' complicity with organized crime and shady NGOs in rapidly importing multiple millions of people into the West, many of whom do not integrate and instead become extremely anti-social, constitutes a clear and present danger to maintaining basic social order.
Followers of our monthly Earth Changes Summary videos know how wild the weather has been this past year, but the media's overbearing focus on just one aspect of increasing climatic extremes - heatwaves and associated wildfires - has gone truly off the charts. Speaking once again on behalf of The Science™, they told us that the planet experienced, on four consecutive days in July, its four hottest days in the last 120,000 years. Whew! But even that hyperbole was soon topped by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who proclaimed that, "The era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived." And this despite the fact that the actual, lived summer for most people in the northern hemisphere was a relatively cool and wet one.
Strong earthquakes in Morocco and Afghanistan killed several thousand people later in the year, but the two 7+M quakes in southern Turkey in early February were the most devastating by far, killing almost 60,000 people, flattening tens of thousands of buildings, and leaving millions affected in both Turkey and neighboring Syria. (If you're wondering how such natural disasters fit into the climate loonies' man-made CO2 global warming models, they don't.)
Those poor people, subject to a decade of war and millions of refugees, hardly 'deserved' then to experience one of the region's most devastating natural quakes in a millennium, but we suppose the same can be said for the unfortunates in Libya, where Storm Daniel - the deadliest Mediterranean cyclone in recorded history - in early September killed an estimated 20,000 people when it caused two dams to collapse, shoddy infrastructure being a legacy of NATO's 2011 bombing campaign that led to the murder of Qaddafi and the igniting of a 'civil war' in the country.
police blocking cars from evacuating the town, local authorities delaying the release of water with which to fight the fire, black-out 'dust-screen' fencing erected around the town's perimeter in the aftermath, Maui's emergency officials being on another island for a FEMA disaster training session at the moment the fires began, and - when it did finally come - a completely botched emergency response.
NATO regular troops serving there 'under cover'. If "we" are at war with Russia, then "we" are losing. Not the US 'elite' though - they still "win" because, as senior-citizen senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham explained, most of the money is being spent on propping up the US' rusting industrial base (although we wager that most of that is just kickbacks), and anyway, it was "the best money the US ever spent because we get to kill Russians" in the process.
Also in the process, as the Russian Foreign Minister points out, "Europe is being deindustrialized, on purpose, by the US," because it sees Europe "as a competitor." The US wants puppet leaders in Europe so that European companies will relocate to the US. This was always the back-up plan. Plan A was to weaken Russia militarily and economically in the hope that it would disintegrate through protests, riots and civil war. When this failed, Plan B was to weaken Europe economically and throw it out of the geo-economic race between the US, Europe and China. It's interesting to note that 'dedollarization' entered US mainstream public discourse for the first time this year, particularly after BRICS, the geo-economic alliance counterpart to the Western G7, doubled in size, with even US petrodollar lynchpin, Saudi Arabia, joining.
saw more major protests - mostly in Europe, for now. If the energy behind that mixes with the energy behind the anti-immigration protests, the situation is going to ignite - and possibly in the very near future. We saw a flash of this recently in Dublin, Ireland, when members of working class communities, who had been protesting peacefully for two years against mass immigration and rising commodity and property prices, erupted in flames over the stabbing of children outside a school by an Algerian migrant.
With the Anglo-Americans beginning to 'nudge' Kiev towards entering into negotiations with Moscow, and with Western media beginning to acknowledge that the pro-Western, neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine cannot actually defeat Russia militarily, Israel apparently felt the time was right to wage genocide against the remaining Palestinian hold-outs in Gaza and the West Bank. Because it needs Washington's full military and political backing to undertake this gargantuan crime against humanity, Israel apparently calculated that it must do so now while it retains full political support from (or is that control of?) the 'uniparty' in the US, and before US military power and influence is eroded or otherwise ended by the strategic alliance of Russia and China on the world stage.
So, here's where we're at as we go into 2024:
They know that we know that they caused the Covid pandemic in order to inject a bioweapon into billions of people; they know that we know that they rigged the 2020 US presidential election; they know that we know that the UFO phenomenon is real; they know that we know that the Ukraine war was never meant to be won; they know that we know that mass migration is deliberately encouraged to suppress wages and divide-and-conquer the population; they know that we know that Israel is attempting to ethnically cleanse Gaza on the basis of a phony '9/11'; and they know that we know that their overall objective is to wreck civilization in order to 'save' it.
We can all see them doing this, and they know that we can all see them doing all this, because they monitor social media and crack down hard on anyone pointing out that we know what they're doing. And yet, they keep on doing it, pathologically convinced that they know what's best. Leave them to it, we say. Speak out against them if you can, counter their lies with the truth, but most importantly, discern for yourself what is true and what is false.
