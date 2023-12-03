© Jose Jacome/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/File



"This is a historic moment for the Siekopai Nation. The land of Pë'këya has always been and will always be ours. For over 80 years, we have been fighting to get our land back."

"The ruling will mark the first time that the Ecuadorian government delivers a land title to an indigenous community whose ancestral territory is found in a protected area. It sets an invaluable precedent for all indigenous peoples fighting to recover their lands across Latin America and the world."

"We are fighting for the preservation of our culture on this planet. Without this territory, we cannot exist as Siekopai people."

An indigenous community has won a court battle to regain ownership over its ancestral homeland in the Ecuadorian Amazon, more than 80 years after they were displaced because of war.provided to CNN by Amazon Frontline, a nonprofit organization working with indigenous people to defend their land rights.Last September, the community, which has only about 800 members, filed a lawsuit against the Ecuadorian state, claiming it was violating their right to ancestral property, Amazon Frontline said.In its ruling on Friday,court documents show.said:Amazon Frontline said:Piyahuaje said: