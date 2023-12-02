© Gareth Fuller



An influx of short-eared owls along England's east coast has sparked interest among bird-watchers across the UK eager to see the visitors.In recent weeks, large numbers of the owls have been spotted at places such as the banks of the Humber estuary.A "shortage of food" in regions like Scandinavia was thought have left the owls looking further afield, she said.According to the RSPB, short-eared owls were "of European conservation concern" as their numbers were in moderate decline.Speaking at Stone Creek, a popular but remote bird-watching site in East Yorkshire next to the Humber,"Short-eared owls winter down on the saltmarshes and grassland of the Humber every year, but this autumn there have been so many more than normal," she said.English voles had proved particularly appetising to the hungry visitors, Ms Boyd added.She said the prospect of witnessing multiple short-eared owls in flight had proved tempting to bird-watchers and photographers from across the country."We're getting people from Birmingham, Staffordshire, Derbyshire and down from Newcastle," Ms Boyd said."These birds are so special. They're feeding, fighting for their own feeding territory. It's been amazing."One visitor, from Staffordshire, told the BBC: "It's been great. We've had five up, with two hen harriers, at the same time."He said he thought the sightings of the owls would be plentiful "until at least February".His friend added: "It's been really good for the last few weeks. It's fantastic to see so many of them together, which you don't often see."They're a very enigmatic species. Everyone seems to like owls."