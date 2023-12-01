© Diana Mondino. | CEDOC/PERFIL



Economist Diana Mondino, who is set to be appointed foreign minister in Javier Milei's government, has confirmed that Argentina will not join the BRICS on her new boss' watch.Mondino, a La Libertad Avanza deputy-elect, said that Milei did not want to join the bloc comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. President Albertoto become a full member and earlier this year, BRICS authorities signed off on the move, though the ascension process is not complete.said Mondino on Thursday as she was quizzed about Milei's intentions. Her statements came during a brief contact with the press minutes before taking part in the 29th Industrial Conference of the UIA Argentine Industrial Union.Earlier this week, Mondino had already stated thatand that the inclusion in the group of states would be "reassessed" by the president-elect."It's an open invitation, and as far as I know, Argentina has not accepted yet," she said at the time.This is the view La Libertad Avanza has held since the beginning. After currentThe future foreign minister's words come tight to the deadline - Argentina is scheduled to enter BRICS starting on January 1, 2024."Although those topics had already been anticipated,Mondino said Wednesday."To the best of my knowledge, I repeat, BRICS are more related to a political alignment than to any advantages for trade between countries. In fact,The bloc was created in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China under the name BRIC and they had their first summit in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg in 2009. The following year, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. In their last official meeting, they accepted the inclusion of Iran and a host of other nations.During the UIA conference on Thursday, which took place at the Buenos Aires Convention Centre, Mondino expressed the need for unilateral opening of international trade.We can't keep having this great fiscal imbalance. We propose reducing expenditure to then do the same with taxes", she stated."If we can't get a consensus in Congress it'll be difficult," she added, referring to the reduction in public expenditure proposed by Javier Milei, who will be inaugurated on December 10.Lastly, she remarked that "from La Libertad Avanza""The doors opening up are monumental, and if when we take measures we expect everyone to be happy, nobody will be," she concluded.