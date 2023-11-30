Earth Changes
More than 30 dead pilot whales found on Tasmania's east coast
abc.net.au
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 11:38 UTC
But the nature guide's latest interaction on Tasmania's east coast has left him devastated.
He along with two of his colleagues had travelled by boat to Bryans Beach, not far from the popular tourist destination of Wineglass Bay.
It was there they came across more than two dozen pilot whales lying in the shallows on Wednesday morning.
All of them were dead.
"It was pretty heart-wrenching," Mr Theobald said.
"The fact that there was just so many of this species right in front of me and I was walking [past] even small calves was pretty confronting."
Another tour operator, Rob Pennicott, said it was his son who first discovered the stranding after seeing one of the carcasses floating in the water on Tuesday.
"My son Noah sent me photos and reported it to Marine [and] Safety Tasmania because the first whale he saw was actually floating and was a hazard to shipping and boats," Mr Pennicott told ABC Radio Hobart.
"And then he saw on the beach the devastating [scene] of over 30 dead whales on the beach.
Tasmania's Natural Resources and Environment Department said 34 carcasses had been found along the southern tip of the Freycinet Peninsula.
"Staff, including a wildlife veterinarian, are on site today to assess the situation and sample and measure the carcasses," a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Reason for mass stranding remains a mystery
Whale strandings are not uncommon in Tasmania.
In September last year, more than 200 pilot whales became beached near Macquarie Harbour on Tasmania's west coast.
The mass stranding occurred almost two years to the day after a separate event in the same area, when more than 400 whales became stranded.
Mr Theobald said he filmed and photographed the carcasses at Bryans Beach to highlight the scale of the latest incident.
"I just wanted to show the human interaction that we do have with animals and just show the scale of the phenomenon that happened out there."
While he acknowledged it was difficult to pinpoint the reason for whale strandings, he said he was concerned that human-related activity could be a contributing factor.
The department's spokesperson said: "It is not known why the whales stranded and is often not possible to determine."
They urged members of the public to keep their distance and report stranded whales or dolphins to the whale hotline on 0427 WHALES (0427 942 537).
Reader Comments
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
Quote of the Day
The marriage-tie, the marriage bond, is the fundamental connecting link in Christian society. Break it, and you will have to go back to the overwhelming dominance of the state, which existed before the Christian era.
Recent Comments
John Taylor Gatto, a NYC award winning teacher, wrote books like Dumbing Us Down and Weapons of Mass Instruction explaining what "education" was...
This lake effect snow happens every year yet it always seem to be a surprise to the media.
I reckon Soros is wondering (realizing ?) - " am I next in line..... these ole 20th century effers......what makes their heart beat?
Well, if this doesn't show it's all bullshit, I don't know what does. Reminds me of the old saying ...baffle 'em with bullshit. So far, so good....
Netanyahu was very clear in his intent to utterly destroy Hamas earlier this month ... And *elensky &Co were very clear in their intent to...