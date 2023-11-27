© Rod Lamkey / Pool via Getty Images file



On July 26th, 2023, retired US Air Force Intelligence Officer David Grusch provided sworn testimony to the US House Oversight Committee's Sub-Committee on National Security that the government and certain private US government aerospace defense contractors have recovered - and are in present physical possession of - non-human craft and biologic evidence of a non-human intelligence ostensibly associated with this not-of-this-world technology.One day after Grusch's historic testimony, the US Senate passed the FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that included a bipartisan amendment, the UAP Disclosure Act (UAPDA), that will establish a new nine-person "UAP Records Review Board" to be. This legislation will task this new Board with the duty to present to the US President a "Controlled Disclosure Campaign Plan," pursuant to which our government will be mandated to reveal to the public "as much as possible" about the UAP phenomenon that can be disclosed without jeopardizing national security.The US House passed its own version of the NDAA without similar UAP transparency and disclosure measures.The UAPDA contained in the Senate's NDAA is must-pass legislation. The amendment would finally shine a light on the investigations and findings the government has kept hidden from the public for over 75 years. As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his bipartisan colleagues said when announcing the amendment, keeping UAP records from the "public at large is simply unacceptable."However,of the powers that are essential to compel full compliance with this proposed law on the part of these private and government entities that have concealed - and lied to our American public, Congress, and the world about the UFO phenomenon since 1945.Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman, a House Armed Services Committee member, and an outside conferee to the House-Senate Conference Committee overseeing the NDAA and UAPDA amendment. Previously, Rep. Turner sponsored legislation to update Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) laws to "level the playing field for American taxpayers" in search of information held by the government and declared the "American public and our constitutional processes deserve transparency." Rep. Turner is uniquely positioned to stand with the public or kill UAP transparency and passage of this critical measure.According to campaign finance watchdog Open Secrets, defense aerospace companies have contributed more than $620,000 to Turner's campaign accounts over the years, including $183,250 from Lockheed Martin, $79,400 from Northrop Grumman, and another $77,010 from Boeing.Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the House Armed Services Committee Chairman and Chairman of the House-Senate Conference Committee, has repeatedly called for transparency from the Biden Administration over the withdrawal from Afghanistan and transparency over the siting of Space Command. At the same time, aerospace and defense contractors contributed more than $2.4 million to Rogers. Like Rep. Turner, Rogers is well-positioned to kill or support UAP transparency.New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) previously supported legislation to increase transparency over "agents working to influence American policy on behalf of foreign principals" and a bill to "further increase transparency by allowing the public to better track audits of federal grant recipients." All the while, the defense industry contributed nearly $130,000 to Rep. Johnson's campaign coffers.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted in favor of the NDAA containing the UAPDA amendment. Sen. McConnell's campaign war chests have been filled with defense industry largesse for years, totaling more than $1.1 million.According to press reports,. Voters in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, and elsewhere should be demanding their elected officials do the right thing rather than do the bidding of their defense contractor benefactors.The time for excuses, opaqueness, and coverups is over. Congress can't justify continued secrecy for fear of embarrassing the Pentagon. Congress surely can't say the time isn't right. The public has waited decades for the truth. If not now, when? The public deserves an honest and transparent government. Now is the time for Sen. McConnell and Reps. Johnson, Rogers, and Turner to do what's right and vote in favor of the UAPDA.