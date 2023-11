© LOUAI BESHARA / AFP



Syria's ally Russia on Monday (Nov 27) condemned Israeli air strikes on Damascus International Airport , describing them as provocative and dangerous.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday's strikes could aggravate tensions in the region, already inflamed by the Gaza war "We strongly condemn Israel's latest provocative attackZakharova said in a statement."We are convinced thatRussia intervened in Syria's civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar al-Assad, and also has ties to Israel's other enemies in the region including Iran and Hamas.Relations between Russia and Israel have deteriorated since the start of the Gaza war as Moscow has repeatedly highlighted the suffering of Palestinian civilians under siege by Israel, as well as hosting a delegation of senior Hamas officials.The Syrian army and a pro-government newspaper said Sunday's Israeli air strikeselsewhere.