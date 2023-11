© US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight/Handout via Reuters



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced at dawn today that two ballistic missiles were launched from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen towards a US naval destroyer in the Gulf of Aden.CENTCOM posted a statement on X saying: "At approximately 0141 on Nov. 27 Sanaa time, two ballistic missiles were"There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident."The statement also quoted General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander saying: "Maritime domain security is essential to regional stability. We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes."The X statement added:There was no immediate statement issued by the Houthi group regarding Washington's reports.Yesterday evening, the CENTRAL PARK vessel owned by the Israeli Ofer family was attacked near the coast of Aden in Yemen.According to Israeli media reports, the ship sailed "under the Liberian flag, and is owned by the Zodiac Maritime, based in the United Kingdom.", according to the Ambrey maritime security company.The company said in a statement that the. It also noted that there were citizens from Russia, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Georgia, India and the Philippines on board the tanker.The Houthis have previously vowed to target ships owned or operated by Israeli companies "to support the Gaza Strip," calling on countries to "withdraw their citizens working on the crews of these ships."