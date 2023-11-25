© Tasos Mansour

A fireball lit up the night sky over Western Australia earlier this week, according to reports. The meteor event was caught on video, and captured by local dashcams and observatories. Footages of the ball of flame were posted online and different social media platforms showed that it entered Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday night, November 22. Following the spectacle, there have been no reports of property damage or casualties from a potential meteor strike.Comments regarding the Western Australia fireball suggest that the celestial body could be a larger object from the Leonid meteor shower that peaked last Friday or Saturday, November 17, or November 18. Regardless, the recent space object was observed in the Australian city of Perth and other locations across the state. Earlier this year, a fireball was also seen in Australia, near its southern region, but it turned out to be a Russian rocket body that fell back to Earth.The Australia fireball video was posted on X, formerly called Twitter, on Thursday, November 23, showing that the meteor was hurling from the sky, as recorded by multiple footage from residential and vehicle dashcams. The short clip shows that the fireball briefly lit up the night sky of Perth with blue-green light but potentially dissipated in the air before it hit the ground, which is sometimes the case in previous related incidents.The recent space event in Perth can also be compared to a similar incident several years ago when a giant meteor fireball was seen above southwest Australia. At that time, the Perth Observatory received dozens of phone calls about the fireball but conducted its own investigation if the meteor completely burned in the atmosphere or hit the ground near the town of York.